Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS): Can A Stock Be Up 28.99% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.41, to imply an increase of 0.96% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AMPS share’s 52-week high remains $14.72, putting it -75.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $1.35B, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

After registering a 0.96% upside in the last session, Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.58 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.83%, and 24.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.99%. Short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw shorts transact 2.98 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.29, implying an increase of 31.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMPS has been trading -78.36% off suggested target high and -18.91% from its likely low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altus Power Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are 30.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 7.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $29.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.14 million and $21.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.00% before jumping 47.30% in the following quarter.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altus Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders hold 59.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.12% of the shares at 89.37% float percentage. In total, 36.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.83 million shares (or 18.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $181.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 4.0 million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.24 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 14.0 million.