After The Stock Rose 15.99% Over The Week, Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Still A Buy?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.63, to imply a decrease of -1.82% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $16.44, putting it -90.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.41. The company has a valuation of $449.80M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

After registering a -1.82% downside in the last session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.93 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -1.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.99%, and -13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.94%. Short interest in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 6.01 million shares and set a 9.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.25, implying an increase of 69.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $35.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX has been trading -311.36% off suggested target high and -143.34% from its likely low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nano-X Imaging Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares are -30.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.40% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -2.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 675.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.29 million.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 15.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.20% of the shares at 19.14% float percentage. In total, 16.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 5.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.81 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.18 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 4.9 million.