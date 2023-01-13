X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Thursday â€“ The Stock Is Down -97.54% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 8.93% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The XFOR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $2.41, putting it -97.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $137.54M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XFOR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

After registering a 8.93% upside in the last session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.93%, and 35.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.86%. Short interest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw shorts transact 1.65 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.79, implying an increase of 74.53% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XFOR has been trading -473.77% off suggested target high and -145.9% from its likely low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares are 16.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.16% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.50% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)â€™s Major holders

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 1.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.82% of the shares at 38.21% float percentage. In total, 37.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 4.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tri Locum Partners, LP with 1.74 million shares, or about 2.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.