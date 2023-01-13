What Could Change After BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) Gains 38.28% From The High-Point?

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.59, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The BMRN share’s 52-week high remains $113.65, putting it 0.82% up since that peak but still an impressive 38.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70.73. The company has a valuation of $20.75B, with an average of 1.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BMRN a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the latest session, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 114.80 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.28%, and 6.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.74%. Short interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw shorts transact 11.68 million shares and set a 10.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $121.24, implying an increase of 5.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $83.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BMRN has been trading -74.54% off suggested target high and 27.57% from its likely low.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares are 30.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.62% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.20% this quarter before falling -63.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $539.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $583.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $449.81 million and $507.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.00% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

BMRN Dividends

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s Major holders

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.63% of the shares at 99.20% float percentage. In total, 98.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.68 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 16.84 million shares, or about 9.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.4 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 9.01 million shares. This is just over 4.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $763.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.25 million, or 3.37% of the shares, all valued at about 517.65 million.