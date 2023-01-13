Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE): Can A Stock Be Down -25.00% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.25, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $7.12, putting it -35.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $489.35M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 688.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.37 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.46%, and 45.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.00%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.57, implying an increase of 38.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE has been trading -223.81% off suggested target high and 42.86% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are 27.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.83% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -316.70% this quarter before jumping 9.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -59.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $8.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.32 million.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 16.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.28% of the shares at 94.68% float percentage. In total, 79.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.2 million shares (or 19.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M28 Capital Management LP with 8.28 million shares, or about 9.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26.92 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.77 million shares. This is just over 4.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 3.81 million.