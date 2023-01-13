Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.58, to imply a decrease of -0.03% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MDRX share’s 52-week high remains $23.25, putting it -18.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.59. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Veradigm Inc. (MDRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MDRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the latest session, Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.77 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.90%, and 6.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.05%. Short interest in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw shorts transact 9.13 million shares and set a 6.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.25, implying an increase of 7.86% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDRX has been trading -32.79% off suggested target high and 13.18% from its likely low.

Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veradigm Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) shares are 36.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.56% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.60% this quarter before falling -59.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -59.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $152.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $369.2 million and $391.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.60% before dropping -57.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 216.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

MDRX Dividends

Veradigm Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veradigm Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s Major holders

Veradigm Inc. insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.65% of the shares at 111.35% float percentage. In total, 108.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.09 million shares (or 19.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $312.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.13 million shares, or about 12.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $209.62 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.09 million shares. This is just over 7.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.25 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 48.14 million.