Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Gain Of 44.44% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -37.66% – What Should You Do Now?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply a decrease of -25.30% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The UPC share’s 52-week high remains $2.08, putting it -131.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $18.98M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 197.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) trade information

After registering a -25.30% downside in the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -25.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -44.52%, and -46.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.66%. Short interest in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) saw shorts transact 43460.0 shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) estimates and forecasts

UPC Dividends

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Major holders

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders hold 57.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.37% of the shares at 3.22% float percentage. In total, 1.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pura Vida Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 20520.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12878.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8802.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5524.0