Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Stock Gained 9.10% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.02, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The UA share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -77.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $4.78B, with an average of 2.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Under Armour Inc. (UA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.99 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.27%, and 9.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.55%. Short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw shorts transact 11.47 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.63, implying an increase of 5.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UA has been trading -49.7% off suggested target high and 20.16% from its likely low.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Under Armour Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders hold 15.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.70% of the shares at 79.02% float percentage. In total, 66.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.95 million shares (or 9.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.27 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $162.2 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.23 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.08 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 60.58 million.