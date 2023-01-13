This Week’s -26.79% Loss In Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Taught Us Something New

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply an increase of 7.86% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The RYAM share’s 52-week high remains $9.84, putting it -52.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $403.90M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RYAM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

After registering a 7.86% upside in the last session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.29 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 7.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.79%, and -21.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.81%. Short interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 9.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.15, implying a decrease of -25.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.30 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYAM has been trading -24.03% off suggested target high and 64.34% from its likely low.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares are 143.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.09% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 147.60% this quarter before jumping 124.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $420.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $414.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $383.87 million and $374 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. insiders hold 4.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.36% of the shares at 82.89% float percentage. In total, 79.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.05 million shares (or 15.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Condire Management, LP with 6.21 million shares, or about 9.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.27 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.81 million shares. This is just over 7.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 4.67 million.