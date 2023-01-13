There Has Been A 13.25% Incline For TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP). So What’s Next?

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.05, to imply an increase of 13.25% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The TCBP share’s 52-week high remains $175.00, putting it -3365.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $3.26M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.70K shares over the past 3 months.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

After registering a 13.25% upside in the latest session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.70 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 13.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.79%, and 0.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.84%. Short interest in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw shorts transact 78170.0 shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc insiders hold 27.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.31% of the shares at 17.06% float percentage. In total, 12.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Legal & General Group PLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76250.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is KCL Capital, LP with 100000.0 shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36790.0.