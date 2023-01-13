The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 36.50% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $6.46, putting it -503.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $26.92M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.62K shares over the past 3 months.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

After registering a 36.50% upside in the last session, The9 Limited (NCTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1000 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 36.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 76.86%, and 44.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.71%. Short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw shorts transact 0.38 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The9 Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 2.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.75% of the shares at 4.86% float percentage. In total, 4.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Group One Trading, L.P. with 97625.0 shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8161.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13710.0