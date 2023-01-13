SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SVFA) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 0.30% YTD

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)’s traded shares stood at 6.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.14. The SVFA share’s 52-week high remains $10.14, since that peak but still an impressive 4.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.71. The company has a valuation of $657.38M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 136.55K shares over the past 3 months.

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15 this Thursday, 01/12/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.30%. Short interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw shorts transact 0.92 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

SVFA Dividends

SVF Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SVF Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)’s Major holders

SVF Investment Corp. insiders hold 5.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.02% of the shares at 94.85% float percentage. In total, 90.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.72 million shares (or 5.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Glazer Capital LLC with 2.58 million shares, or about 5.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.48 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SVF Investment Corp. (SVFA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 4.44 million.