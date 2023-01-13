Stock Of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Jumped By 16.09 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 6.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.67, to imply an increase of 11.25% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $13.91, putting it -420.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $196.94M, with an average of 2.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 11.25% upside in the last session, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.74 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 11.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.61%, and 16.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.88%. Short interest in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 6.75 million shares and set a 2.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.33, implying an increase of 63.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSK has been trading -349.44% off suggested target high and -87.27% from its likely low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CleanSpark Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares are -36.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -397.30% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -160.00% this quarter before falling -165.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 180.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $24.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.14 million and $41.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.40% before dropping -11.20% in the following quarter.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CleanSpark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

CleanSpark Inc. insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.03% of the shares at 36.50% float percentage. In total, 32.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.69 million shares (or 55.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.95 million shares, or about 39.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.1 million shares. This is just over 22.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 20.16% of the shares, all valued at about 3.12 million.