Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Is Currently -1304.55 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares stood at 10.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply a decrease of -3.57% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SFT share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -1304.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $39.41M, with an average of 3.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

After registering a -3.57% downside in the last session, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.18%, and -7.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.06%. Short interest in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw shorts transact 12.9 million shares and set a 24.66 days time to cover.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shift Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares are -79.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.31% against -5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.40% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $143.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $124.05 million.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Shift Technologies Inc. insiders hold 23.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.20% of the shares at 36.99% float percentage. In total, 28.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jefferies Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.6 million shares (or 6.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.66 million shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.6 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about 0.65 million.