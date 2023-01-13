Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) Could Expand By 31.68 Percent Or More

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.52, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PSTG share’s 52-week high remains $36.71, putting it -38.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.90. The company has a valuation of $7.83B, with an average of 3.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the latest session, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.27 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and -11.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.90%. Short interest in Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw shorts transact 22.03 million shares and set a 6.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.82, implying an increase of 31.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.30 and $47.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTG has been trading -77.22% off suggested target high and -21.79% from its likely low.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pure Storage Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares are 3.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.60% this quarter before falling -5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $665.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $806.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 52.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.36% annually.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pure Storage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Pure Storage Inc. insiders hold 5.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.89% of the shares at 90.28% float percentage. In total, 84.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 36.32 million shares (or 12.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $933.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.72 million shares, or about 9.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $712.58 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 11.42 million shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.23 million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about 263.11 million.