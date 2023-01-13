Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) Thursday’s Performance: Up 28.32% From The Lows, Now What?

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.73, to imply a decrease of -8.47% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The PRE share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -405.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $192.03M, with an average of 4.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 783.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Prenetics Global Limited (PRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

After registering a -8.47% downside in the last session, Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.0700 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -8.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.95%, and -7.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.50%. Short interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 7.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.55, implying an increase of 85.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.10 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRE has been trading -767.05% off suggested target high and -368.21% from its likely low.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $66.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.65 million.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prenetics Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

Prenetics Global Limited insiders hold 37.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.48% of the shares at 15.20% float percentage. In total, 9.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 4.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.35 million shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.42 million.