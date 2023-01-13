Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Drops -69.6% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 15.74% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The OTLK share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -69.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $279.88M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

After registering a 15.74% upside in the last session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 15.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.36%, and 28.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.74%. Short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw shorts transact 15.38 million shares and set a 29.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying an increase of 81.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLK has been trading -700.0% off suggested target high and -300.0% from its likely low.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 51.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.04% of the shares at 22.77% float percentage. In total, 11.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.96 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.62 million shares, or about 2.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 1.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about 2.93 million.