Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR) Drops -10.55% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.17, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The OR share’s 52-week high remains $14.56, putting it -10.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.19. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the latest session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.22 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.01%, and 6.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.71%. Short interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw shorts transact 3.93 million shares and set a 6.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.27, implying an increase of 19.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $18.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OR has been trading -41.23% off suggested target high and -6.3% from its likely low.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares are 32.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.86% against 0.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.30% this quarter before jumping 900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has its next earnings report out on February 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.22, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd insiders hold 0.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.09% of the shares at 67.44% float percentage. In total, 67.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 21.54 million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $283.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 18.53 million shares, or about 10.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $243.78 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 10.15 million shares. This is just over 5.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.42 million, or 3.49% of the shares, all valued at about 84.4 million.