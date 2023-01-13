Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.98, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The SPR share’s 52-week high remains $53.31, putting it -52.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.14. The company has a valuation of $3.57B, with an average of 2.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the latest session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.20 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.25%, and 19.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.20%. Short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw shorts transact 5.41 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are 8.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.98% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.30% this quarter before falling -633.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.07 billion and $1.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.90% before jumping 23.40% in the following quarter.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.93% of the shares at 89.79% float percentage. In total, 88.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.2 million shares (or 9.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.64 million shares, or about 6.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $232.02 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 3.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.17 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 110.69 million.