Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.06, to imply an increase of 14.03% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SOBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -819.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $15.15M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 14.03% upside in the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0999 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 14.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.04%, and 4.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.59%. Short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing SOBR Safe Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares are 16.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -112.22% against 13.70%.

SOBR Safe Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOBR Safe Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders hold 28.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.48% of the shares at 15.98% float percentage. In total, 11.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 33572.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $33242.0.