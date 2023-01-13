Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.97, to imply a decrease of -1.73% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NRGV share’s 52-week high remains $22.10, putting it -456.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $541.79M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 993.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NRGV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.12 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.46%, and 35.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.24%. Short interest in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw shorts transact 3.77 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.10, implying an increase of 50.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRGV has been trading -227.46% off suggested target high and 37.03% from its likely low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.07 million.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. insiders hold 18.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.68% of the shares at 45.11% float percentage. In total, 36.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.54 million shares (or 13.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $185.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prime Movers Lab, LLC with 7.46 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $74.77 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.05 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 6.92 million.