Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Up 41.36% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The MNMD share’s 52-week high remains $22.20, putting it -613.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.12. The company has a valuation of $116.85M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 614.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.27 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.08%, and 16.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.36%. Short interest in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw shorts transact 1.0 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares are -69.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.46% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 21.30% for the next one.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. insiders hold 12.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.02% of the shares at 12.65% float percentage. In total, 11.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Busey Wealthy Management. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA) with 1880.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18050.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 59952.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13410.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.