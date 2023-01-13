LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN)’s 19.60-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s traded shares stood at 2.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.38, to imply a decrease of -7.39% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LIAN share’s 52-week high remains $6.24, putting it -162.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $220.22M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 201.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LianBio (LIAN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIAN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

After registering a -7.39% downside in the last session, LianBio (LIAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.70 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.60%, and 64.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.12%. Short interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 7.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.98, implying an increase of 70.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.92 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIAN has been trading -530.25% off suggested target high and -22.69% from its likely low.

LianBio (LIAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LianBio share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LianBio (LIAN) shares are 1.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.46% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.10% this quarter before falling -39.30% for the next one.

LIAN Dividends

LianBio has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LianBio has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders

LianBio insiders hold 5.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.29% of the shares at 86.35% float percentage. In total, 81.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 56.56 million shares (or 52.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 5.38 million shares, or about 4.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.62 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LianBio (LIAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.