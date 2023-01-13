Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ: KVSA) Fell -0.79% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.07. The KVSA share’s 52-week high remains $10.15, putting it -0.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $406.93M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 10.15 this Thursday, 01/12/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.60%, and 1.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.90%. Short interest in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 8.67 days time to cover.

KVSA Dividends

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s Major holders

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.63% of the shares at 93.63% float percentage. In total, 93.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 6.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sculptor Capital Lp with 2.05 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $19.98 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 1.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 2.18 million.