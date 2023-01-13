It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) At $153.50.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $153.50, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The LNG share’s 52-week high remains $182.35, putting it -18.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $100.13. The company has a valuation of $38.67B, with an average of 2.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the latest session, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 154.75 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.99%, and -5.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.34%. Short interest in Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG) saw shorts transact 4.51 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cheniere Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) shares are 23.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.49% against 21.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 227.40% this quarter before jumping 209.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $7.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.57 billion and $6.56 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 110.90% before jumping 15.30% in the following quarter.

LNG Dividends

Cheniere Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cheniere Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.58, with the share yield ticking at 1.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX:LNG)’s Major holders

Cheniere Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.20% of the shares at 88.90% float percentage. In total, 88.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.57 million shares (or 8.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.98 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.39 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.74 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $896.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.27 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 700.5 million.