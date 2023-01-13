Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Poised For Further Gains At A 21.2% Distance From The Low?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares stood at 27.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply an increase of 8.24% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The DNA share’s 52-week high remains $7.27, putting it -295.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $2.91B, with an average of 20.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

After registering a 8.24% upside in the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8600 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 8.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.20%, and -2.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.88%. Short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw shorts transact 156.3 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.05, implying an increase of 63.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNA has been trading -552.17% off suggested target high and -63.04% from its likely low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are -40.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -840.00% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before jumping 79.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $60.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.75 million and $148.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.90% before dropping -52.70% in the following quarter.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders hold 13.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.64% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 75.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 204.08 million shares (or 18.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $636.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 126.82 million shares, or about 11.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $395.67 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 84.14 million shares. This is just over 7.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $262.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.76 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 102.21 million.