Is ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Expensive At $2.45? Check These Facts.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply an increase of 1.66% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GWH share’s 52-week high remains $9.57, putting it -290.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $356.08M, with an average of 1.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

After registering a 1.66% upside in the last session, ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.56 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.36%, and -4.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.82%. Short interest in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) saw shorts transact 8.45 million shares and set a 6.05 days time to cover.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ESS Tech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares are -9.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.08% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.10% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $920k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.07 million.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ESS Tech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

ESS Tech Inc. insiders hold 44.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.95% of the shares at 73.64% float percentage. In total, 40.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.95 million shares (or 23.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 million shares, or about 2.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.84 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.24 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 7.25 million.