Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.25, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HZNP share’s 52-week high remains $117.49, putting it -3.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.84. The company has a valuation of $25.75B, with an average of 2.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HZNP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 113.40 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.03%, and 0.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.52%. Short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw shorts transact 8.46 million shares and set a 2.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $115.50, implying an increase of 1.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $74.00 and $140.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HZNP has been trading -23.62% off suggested target high and 34.66% from its likely low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are 42.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.60% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.30% this quarter before falling -23.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $888.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $916.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $979.41 million and $1.01 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.30% before dropping -9.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.75% of the shares at 94.77% float percentage. In total, 93.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.6 million shares, or about 6.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.77 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $540.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.29 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 422.1 million.