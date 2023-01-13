HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Has Decreased By -73.61 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares stood at 5.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply an increase of 37.66% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The HIVE share’s 52-week high remains $13.06, putting it -310.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $352.60M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

After registering a 37.66% upside in the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.21 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 37.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 78.65%, and 67.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 120.83%. Short interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw shorts transact 8.26 million shares and set a 10.68 days time to cover.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are -1.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -291.11% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.4 million.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 9.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.65% of the shares at 10.67% float percentage. In total, 9.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 3.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.91 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.73 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 3.65 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 2.93 million.