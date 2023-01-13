Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 25.40% Gain

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.16, to imply an increase of 12.86% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The HRTX share’s 52-week high remains $9.45, putting it -199.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $375.69M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HRTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

After registering a 12.86% upside in the last session, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.18 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 12.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.40%, and 27.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.40%. Short interest in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw shorts transact 29.18 million shares and set a 8.28 days time to cover.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heron Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) shares are 7.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.41% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.50% this quarter before jumping 51.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $26.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.23 million and $20.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.10% before jumping 41.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.50% annually.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.17% of the shares at 111.42% float percentage. In total, 111.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.33 million shares (or 13.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 11.83 million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $33.01 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.53 million shares. This is just over 5.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about 11.32 million.