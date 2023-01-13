Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Thursday’s Performance: Up 24.66% From The Lows, Now What?

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.23, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GRCL share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -155.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $158.65M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the latest session, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.36 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.45%, and -6.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.17%. Short interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares are -46.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.15% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.70% this quarter before jumping 53.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $20k.

GRCL Dividends

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s Major holders

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. insiders hold 7.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.57% of the shares at 51.64% float percentage. In total, 47.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 14.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 7.88 million shares, or about 11.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $43.37 million.

We also have Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Emerging Markets Growth Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.68 million, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 2.4 million.