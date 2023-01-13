Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Has Recovered 41.07% So Far, But Another -92.86% Loss Is Possible.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 12.27% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $1.08, putting it -92.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $37.03M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 228.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 12.27% upside in the latest session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5600 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 12.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.17%, and 46.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.09%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 2.33 million shares and set a 18.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.30, implying an increase of 96.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.30 and $14.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading -2453.57% off suggested target high and -2453.57% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 78.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 24.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.78% of the shares at 1.03% float percentage. In total, 0.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindbrook Capital, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58451.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 92599.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $52772.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 46446.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26469.0