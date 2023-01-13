FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) Has Advanced -14.89% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $10.00?

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.96, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The HUGE share’s 52-week high remains $1.11, putting it -15.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $47.03M, with an average of 42970.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.19K shares over the past 3 months.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the latest session, FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9800 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 8.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.35%, and 8.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.70%. Short interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 7.78 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 90.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUGE has been trading -941.67% off suggested target high and -941.67% from its likely low.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FSD Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

FSD Pharma Inc. insiders hold 10.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.30% of the shares at 1.45% float percentage. In total, 1.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 58800.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $46452.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.37 million