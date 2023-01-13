Following A 40.34% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)?

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 9.15% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The AEVA share’s 52-week high remains $6.80, putting it -307.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $341.50M, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

After registering a 9.15% upside in the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 9.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 40.34%, and 7.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.79%. Short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) saw shorts transact 6.97 million shares and set a 4.13 days time to cover.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aeva Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) shares are -48.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.54% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.20% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.48 million and $2.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -44.90% before jumping 53.50% in the following quarter.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aeva Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc. insiders hold 42.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.76% of the shares at 68.98% float percentage. In total, 39.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.1 million shares (or 12.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canaan Partners XI LLC with 18.49 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $57.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 9.53 million.