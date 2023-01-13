EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Has Gained 41.43% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply an increase of 30.26% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The EYPT share’s 52-week high remains $14.41, putting it -191.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $169.74M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 154.40K shares over the past 3 months.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

After registering a 30.26% upside in the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.01 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 30.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.91%, and 70.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.43%. Short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw shorts transact 2.0 million shares and set a 13.16 days time to cover.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares are -39.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.37% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.70% this quarter before falling -25.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $10.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.75 million.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.48% of the shares at 100.22% float percentage. In total, 89.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 16.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with 4.19 million shares, or about 12.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.98 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.73 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 10.71 million.