Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Has Recovered 53.21% So Far, But Another -26.53% Loss Is Possible.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.01, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $8.87, putting it -26.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.28. The company has a valuation of $515.73M, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.41 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.45%, and 30.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.52%. Short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw shorts transact 13.33 million shares and set a 12.51 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are 4.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.79% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.90% this quarter before jumping 50.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $19.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.64 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -78.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.14% of the shares at 87.82% float percentage. In total, 87.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 11.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 6.0 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $38.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.87 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 11.07 million.