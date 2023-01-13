D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Added 30.12 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.96, to imply a decrease of -3.03% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The HEPS share’s 52-week high remains $2.81, putting it -192.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $295.24M, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 614.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HEPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

After registering a -3.03% downside in the last session, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.12%, and 28.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.45%. Short interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) saw shorts transact 2.43 million shares and set a 6.05 days time to cover.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares are 28.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.34% against -5.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.20% this quarter before jumping 15.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.37 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.80% before jumping 103.10% in the following quarter.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. insiders hold 76.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.10% of the shares at 64.19% float percentage. In total, 15.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 2.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Must Asset Management Inc. with 7.15 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.35 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.