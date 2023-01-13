Boom Or Bust: Where Is Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Stock Headed Next?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.32, to imply an increase of 3.58% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The DRS share’s 52-week high remains $16.70, putting it -25.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.51. The company has a valuation of $3.31B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 802.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) trade information

After registering a 3.58% upside in the latest session, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.25 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.72%, and 13.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.63%. Short interest in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 16.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRS has been trading -42.64% off suggested target high and -5.11% from its likely low.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leonardo DRS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) shares are 26.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -94.00% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.30% this quarter before jumping 180.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,215.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $886.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32 million and $31.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.90% before jumping 2,691.20% in the following quarter.

DRS Dividends

Leonardo DRS Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leonardo DRS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)’s Major holders

Leonardo DRS Inc. insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.91% of the shares at 12.13% float percentage. In total, 11.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bartlett & Co.. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 200.0 shares (or 0.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2673.0.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 3.12 million.