Boom Or Bust: Where Is CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Stock Headed Next?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.70, to imply a decrease of -14.40% or -$1.8 in intraday trading. The CVAC share’s 52-week high remains $30.10, putting it -181.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.63. The company has a valuation of $1.57B, with an average of 2.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CureVac N.V. (CVAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CVAC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

After registering a -14.40% downside in the last session, CureVac N.V. (CVAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.79 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -14.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 67.71%, and 38.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.45%. Short interest in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw shorts transact 2.03 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.55, implying an increase of 31.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.54 and $32.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVAC has been trading -202.06% off suggested target high and 29.53% from its likely low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CureVac N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares are -15.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.66% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.20% this quarter before falling -250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $17.11 million.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CureVac N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

CureVac N.V. insiders hold 53.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.82% of the shares at 42.43% float percentage. In total, 19.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 0.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.97 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.43 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.43 million shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.29 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 3.13 million.