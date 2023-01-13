Boom Or Bust: What Are Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (AMEX:ASXC) Future Prospects?

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 6.49% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ASXC share’s 52-week high remains $1.04, putting it -112.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $110.85M, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

After registering a 6.49% upside in the last session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4900 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 6.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and 27.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.90%. Short interest in Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) saw shorts transact 9.8 million shares and set a 11.58 days time to cover.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asensus Surgical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares are 4.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against -0.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.02 million and $2.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 184.30% before jumping 69.60% in the following quarter.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Asensus Surgical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Asensus Surgical Inc. insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.34% of the shares at 13.48% float percentage. In total, 13.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 5.04 million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.34 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.06 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 1.22 million.