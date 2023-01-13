Boom Or Bust: What Are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADMA) Future Prospects?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply a decrease of -1.85% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The ADMA share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -15.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $757.98M, with an average of 2.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

After registering a -1.85% downside in the latest session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.68 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.50%, and -3.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.54%. Short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw shorts transact 25.82 million shares and set a 7.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.13, implying an increase of 32.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADMA has been trading -74.42% off suggested target high and -30.81% from its likely low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ADMA Biologics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are 58.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.29% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.50% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 66.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $34.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.81 million.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.15% of the shares at 77.71% float percentage. In total, 76.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.59 million shares (or 6.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 11.52 million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22.81 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.28 million shares. This is just over 3.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.38 million, or 2.74% of the shares, all valued at about 10.66 million.