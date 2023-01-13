Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 15.13% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BTOG share’s 52-week high remains $1.26, putting it -500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $24.24M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

After registering a 15.13% upside in the last session, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2195 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 15.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.62%, and -15.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.16%. Short interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) estimates and forecasts

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Origin Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Bit Origin Ltd insiders hold 20.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 92200.0 shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40097.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 65264.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $28383.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 30160.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13116.0