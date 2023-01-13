BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Expected To Grow By 95.05% Or More

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 17.81% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -723.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $6.94M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.23K shares over the past 3 months.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a 17.81% upside in the last session, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2700 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 17.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.11%, and 40.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.26%. Short interest in BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 95.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHGE has been trading -3746.15% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BiomX Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares are -73.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.50% against 1.90%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiomX Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc. insiders hold 27.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.67% of the shares at 28.62% float percentage. In total, 20.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 9.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Johnson & Johnson with 2.13 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.56 million.

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58700.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 42851.0.