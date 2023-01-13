Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 2.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.86, to imply an increase of 5.68% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a 5.68% upside in the last session, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.19 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.61%, and 9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.67%. Short interest in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 2.69 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Biohaven Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

BHVN Dividends

Biohaven Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Biohaven Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Ltd. insiders hold 7.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.63% of the shares at 3.92% float percentage. In total, 3.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Havens Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15000.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94500.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canton Hathaway, LLC with 4000.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25200.0.