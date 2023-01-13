Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) Dropped -52.55% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.83, to imply an increase of 24.48% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The DRTS share’s 52-week high remains $20.65, putting it -327.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $337.23M, with an average of 63370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) trade information

After registering a 24.48% upside in the last session, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.95 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 24.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.48%, and 25.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.89%. Short interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 3.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRTS has been trading -376.19% off suggested target high and -148.45% from its likely low.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares are -52.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.35% against -0.10%.

DRTS Dividends

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)’s Major holders

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. insiders hold 33.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.96% of the shares at 5.99% float percentage. In total, 3.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 88812.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 88812.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.