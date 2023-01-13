After The Stock Fell -0.05% Over The Week, Is dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE: DMYS) Still A Buy?

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.08, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DMYS share’s 52-week high remains $10.09, putting it -0.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.69. The company has a valuation of $304.42M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 116.31K shares over the past 3 months.

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the latest session, dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (DMYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.09 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.05%, and 1.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.20%. Short interest in dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

DMYS Dividends

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. dMY Technology Group Inc. VI has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)’s Major holders

dMY Technology Group Inc. VI insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.76% of the shares at 88.76% float percentage. In total, 88.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Governors Lane LP with 1.1 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.76 million.

We also have Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the dMY Technology Group Inc. VI (DMYS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82182.0, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.