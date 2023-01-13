After Sinking 14.33% During Past Week, Is AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Still A Buy?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.53, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The AVDX share’s 52-week high remains $13.94, putting it -32.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.86. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.56 this Thursday, 01/12/23, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.33%, and 14.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.94%. Short interest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) saw shorts transact 5.41 million shares and set a 4.5 days time to cover.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares are 63.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.12% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $85.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.27 million and $71.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.10% before jumping 20.90% in the following quarter.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.05% of the shares at 78.87% float percentage. In total, 71.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.93 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.23 million shares, or about 6.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $139.33 million.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 3.94 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 38.97 million.