After A Decline Of -16.7% From The High, Can Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Recover Quickly?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.52, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The RVNC share’s 52-week high remains $30.95, putting it -16.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.27. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 2.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RVNC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.60 this Thursday, 01/12/23, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.44%, and 19.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.66%. Short interest in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) saw shorts transact 9.52 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.00, implying an increase of 19.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVNC has been trading -145.1% off suggested target high and 28.36% from its likely low.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Revance Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares are 80.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.60% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.10% this quarter before jumping 10.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $27.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.75 million and $25.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.50% before jumping 48.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 14.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.60% annually.

RVNC Dividends

Revance Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s Major holders

Revance Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.78% of the shares at 79.62% float percentage. In total, 77.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 9.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.68 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $78.56 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4.59 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 31.37 million.