Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 25.79% YTD Gain?

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s traded shares stood at 8.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 30.50% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The YTEN share’s 52-week high remains $7.21, putting it -163.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.63. The company has a valuation of $10.52M, with an average of 69990.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YTEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) trade information

After registering a 30.50% upside in the latest session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.45 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, jumping 30.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.30%, and 11.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.79%. Short interest in Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) saw shorts transact 98730.0 shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 65.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YTEN has been trading -337.96% off suggested target high and -82.48% from its likely low.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares are -17.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.73% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.70% this quarter before jumping 6.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $130k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92k and $152k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.30% before dropping -7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 45.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

YTEN Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s Major holders

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. insiders hold 19.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.50% of the shares at 11.76% float percentage. In total, 9.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell (Peter B.) & Company Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 3.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 75975.0 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36944.0, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 83124.0.