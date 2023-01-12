Why SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE: SKM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.37, to imply a decrease of -0.92% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The SKM share’s 52-week high remains $28.10, putting it -37.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.32. The company has a valuation of $7.84B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 428.89K shares over the past 3 months.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside in the latest session, SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.41 this Wednesday, 01/11/23, dropping -0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.20%, and -2.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.15%. Short interest in SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SK Telecom Co.Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) shares are -12.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 368.57% against -14.30%.

SKM Dividends

SK Telecom Co.Ltd has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SK Telecom Co.Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 2.19, with the share yield ticking at 10.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SK Telecom Co.Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s Major holders

SK Telecom Co.Ltd insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.13% of the shares at 5.13% float percentage. In total, 5.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 3.45 million shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $77.11 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 3.31 million shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 13.18 million.